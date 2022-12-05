Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.75. 29,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,109. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

