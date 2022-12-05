Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,912 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

