Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,912 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.57.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
