McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.13. 30,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,789. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.16 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.