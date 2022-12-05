Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 71.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 81.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

