Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

