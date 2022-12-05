Metawar Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $240.39 million and approximately $2.07 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00119681 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

