MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.95 or 0.00110858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $83.44 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,089.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010780 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240450 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.16574422 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,694,383.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

