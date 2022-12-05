Midas (MIDAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,420.04

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Midas has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $87.39 million and $223,420.04 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can now be purchased for $33.52 or 0.00196491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.01 or 0.05999188 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00499720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.30120483 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 34.32977115 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $41,319.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

