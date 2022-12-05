Millennium Management LLC Acquires 774,826 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $125,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

