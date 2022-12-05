Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,299 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.27% of Stifel Financial worth $134,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SF opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

