Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Trane Technologies worth $155,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TT stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

