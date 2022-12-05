Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

