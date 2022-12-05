Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.24 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $121.24 million and $12,224.13 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $202.37 or 0.01171680 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.67 or 0.05862241 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00507653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.30610329 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.