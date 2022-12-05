Mizuho Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

