Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Cut by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,495,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $564.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

