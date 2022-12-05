Moonbeam Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $184.59 million and $8.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,901,614 coins and its circulating supply is 460,213,568 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

