Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $178.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.88 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

