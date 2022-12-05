Morgan Stanley Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $115.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.40 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

