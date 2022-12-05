Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.07) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

Shares of MUL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.63). 3,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The company has a market cap of £132.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mulberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.19).

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

