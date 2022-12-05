MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 4.5% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 11,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,604,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

