MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $799.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

