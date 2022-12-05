Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Nabors Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.25. 3,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $207.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.84.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

