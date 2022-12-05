Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 122,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,413,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Nano Dimension Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
