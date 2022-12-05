Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 122,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,413,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

