Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 89,047 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

UNCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,844. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Unicycive Therapeutics Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

