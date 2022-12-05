Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 8.76% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,785. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

