Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,554 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.78% of IDW Media worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDW Media by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of IDW Media from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
IDW Media Price Performance
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.
IDW Media Company Profile
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDW Media (IDW)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.