Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its position in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.19% of Akumin worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Akumin Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

