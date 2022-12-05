Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $36.91 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. DXP Enterprises accounts for about 1.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.39% of DXP Enterprises worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXPE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $489.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.