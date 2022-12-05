Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,758,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,877 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fortress Biotech worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 146.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,678. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

