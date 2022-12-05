Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $13.39 Million in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,369,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,000. Lyra Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 18.21% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,555. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.