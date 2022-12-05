Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450,474 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,474 shares during the quarter. Paya accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. 1,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 0.22. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paya Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

