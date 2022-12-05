Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 14,990 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,645. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

