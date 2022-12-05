Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Alector worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,486. The stock has a market cap of $702.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.