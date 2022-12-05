National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading Down 4.8%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $45.15. 2,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

