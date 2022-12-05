National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.69. The firm has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

