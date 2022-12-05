National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$97.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. CSFB raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

