National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Raised by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,719 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties comprises about 11.2% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned 0.67% of National Retail Properties worth $51,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 208.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

