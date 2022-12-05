Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.39.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

