nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

nCino stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

