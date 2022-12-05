nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.73.

NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 6.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in nCino by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $9,961,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

