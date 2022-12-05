Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $41.03 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00012076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and $5.40 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,686,138 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

