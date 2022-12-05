Needham & Company LLC Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $173.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 74.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.