NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Acquires 5,400 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 823,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,860.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 1,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $3,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 7,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTWK. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

