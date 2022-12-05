NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,377. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.70. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Insider Activity

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 106.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.18%. Research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. bought 327,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $491,839.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,370,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

