Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.20, but opened at 2.12. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.15, with a volume of 5,930 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,458,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,803 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

