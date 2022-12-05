Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.20, but opened at 2.12. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.15, with a volume of 5,930 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Nextdoor Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
