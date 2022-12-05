Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head-To-Head Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Tripadvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 4.23 -$95.32 million -0.39 -5.64 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.17 -$148.00 million ($0.07) -290.14

Analyst Recommendations

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nextdoor and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Tripadvisor 3 5 1 0 1.78

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 80.91%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $25.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -61.16% -19.14% -16.89% Tripadvisor -0.51% -0.86% -0.28%

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

