Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 260462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

