NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.79.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

