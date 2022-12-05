Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
NYSE:NOAH remained flat at $15.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $904.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
