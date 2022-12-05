Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12,703.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934,756 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of APA worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

